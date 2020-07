Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Amazing home located in a desired community in Joshua ISD. Fresh carpet and paint throughout. Kitchen features granite counters, granite island with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances and double oven. 4 bedrooms and one could be a 2nd master. Open concept living, dining and kitchen. Large laundry room. Extended driveway with plenty of space for guest. Upstairs bedroom has an attached half bath and a large walk in closet.