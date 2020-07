Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Very spacious corner lot home, with large bedrooms throughout, perfect for you and your family! Home offers beautiful crown molding, laminate wood flooring and amazing backyard with big covered patio. Kitchen right of the breakfast nook features large pantry, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances and a built-in planning desk. Relax in the master suite offering tray ceiling, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and awesome walk-in closet. Come make this your home today!!