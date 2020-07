Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with open floor plan and split bedrooms in Mountain Valley Lake! 2 living areas, office and a sitting room off master bedroom. Laminate wood floors, stone fireplace, large walk-in pantry. Home has a 3 car tandem garage. Extra large lot, and large back yard. Refrigerator stays. Home will be empty of all furniture. Must see! HOME DOES NOT COME FURNISHED