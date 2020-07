Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in desired Mountain Valley Golf Course Community. Quaint dining room just off the kitchen with windows for natural light and large breakfast bar that overlooks the living room. Large master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. Remaining 3 bedrooms are split from the master. Home is located on a cul de sac in desired community with a pool, playground, walking trail and a fishing lake. Joshua ISD.