254 Vaden Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled home with great curb appeal. Large living area with brick wood-burning fireplace. Formal dining area open to the living. Kitchen has great cabinet and counter space plus a large pantry. Eat in breakfast nook. All bedrooms have brand new carpet and great closet space. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Large fenced backyard. No pets.