Recently remodeled home with great curb appeal. Large living area with brick wood-burning fireplace. Formal dining area open to the living. Kitchen has great cabinet and counter space plus a large pantry. Eat in breakfast nook. All bedrooms have brand new carpet and great closet space. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Large fenced backyard. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 254 Vaden Avenue have any available units?
254 Vaden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 254 Vaden Avenue have?
Some of 254 Vaden Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Vaden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
254 Vaden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.