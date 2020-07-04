All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 254 Vaden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
254 Vaden Avenue
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:18 PM

254 Vaden Avenue

254 Vaden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

254 Vaden Avenue, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled home with great curb appeal. Large living area with brick wood-burning fireplace. Formal dining area open to the living. Kitchen has great cabinet and counter space plus a large pantry. Eat in breakfast nook. All bedrooms have brand new carpet and great closet space. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Large fenced backyard. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Vaden Avenue have any available units?
254 Vaden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 254 Vaden Avenue have?
Some of 254 Vaden Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Vaden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
254 Vaden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Vaden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 254 Vaden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 254 Vaden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 254 Vaden Avenue offers parking.
Does 254 Vaden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Vaden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Vaden Avenue have a pool?
No, 254 Vaden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 254 Vaden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 254 Vaden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Vaden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 Vaden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 254 Vaden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 254 Vaden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary