Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool

Great home located in Burleson with Joshua ISD. Wood look tile throughout for ease maintenance. Open concept living and kitchen with breakfast bar. Ready for a quick move in! 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 dining and 2 living. High vaulted ceilings with decor shelving and decor windows for extra lighting. Full sprinkler system and storage area in the backyard. Community amenities includes pool, playgrounds, basketball courts, ponds with fountains and paved trails. HOA fees included in rent!