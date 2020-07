Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with a covered back patio, and a split bedroom floor plan. This home has plenty of cabinet space to compliment the roomy kitchen. This one will go fast, so come take a look before it's gone.

No Aggressive breeds of dogs