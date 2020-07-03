212 Cindy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Go To 212 SW Cindy. Cute four bedroom two bath home! Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace overlooks backyard. Nice sized dining area and kitchen with tile backsplash and plenty storage space. Spacious master bedroom with bath. Other bedrooms are good sized. Fenced backyard with covered patio and mature trees. Convenient location! A must see that won't last long!