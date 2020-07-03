All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 212 Cindy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
212 Cindy Lane
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:20 PM

212 Cindy Lane

212 Northeast Cindy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

212 Northeast Cindy Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Go To 212 SW Cindy. Cute four bedroom two bath home! Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace overlooks backyard. Nice sized dining area and kitchen with tile backsplash and plenty storage space. Spacious master bedroom with bath. Other bedrooms are good sized. Fenced backyard with covered patio and mature trees. Convenient location! A must see that won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Cindy Lane have any available units?
212 Cindy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 212 Cindy Lane have?
Some of 212 Cindy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Cindy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
212 Cindy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Cindy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 212 Cindy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 212 Cindy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 212 Cindy Lane offers parking.
Does 212 Cindy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Cindy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Cindy Lane have a pool?
No, 212 Cindy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 212 Cindy Lane have accessible units?
No, 212 Cindy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Cindy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Cindy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Cindy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Cindy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary