Go To 212 SW Cindy. Cute four bedroom two bath home! Good sized living area with woodburning fireplace overlooks backyard. Nice sized dining area and kitchen with tile backsplash and plenty storage space. Spacious master bedroom with bath. Other bedrooms are good sized. Fenced backyard with covered patio and mature trees. Convenient location! A must see that won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 212 Cindy Lane have any available units?
212 Cindy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 212 Cindy Lane have?
Some of 212 Cindy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Cindy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
212 Cindy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.