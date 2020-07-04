205 NE Rosamond Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home in highly sought after timber ridge addition in Burleson ISD. This home has been lovingly updated throughout with all luxury vinyl plank flooring. Theres no carpet in entire home. The generous bedrooms all offer walk in closets, large windows and freshly painted walls. The master bedroom has a private bath with 2 closets and an office or reading nook. The living room has a built in wet bar, vaulted ceilings, wainscotting and theres designer lighting in entire house. Kitchen has SS appliances. Huge backyard with mature trees, a covered patio, and large 12x10 shed. Treehouse can stay or owner can take down. Features long driveway and side garage. This is a special home.