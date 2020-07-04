All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 205 NE Rosamond Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
205 NE Rosamond Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 11:58 AM

205 NE Rosamond Street

205 Northeast Rosamond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

205 Northeast Rosamond Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home in highly sought after timber ridge addition in Burleson ISD. This home has been lovingly updated throughout with all luxury vinyl plank flooring. Theres no carpet in entire home. The generous bedrooms all offer walk in closets, large windows and freshly painted walls. The master bedroom has a private bath with 2 closets and an office or reading nook. The living room has a built in wet bar, vaulted ceilings, wainscotting and theres designer lighting in entire house. Kitchen has SS appliances. Huge backyard with mature trees, a covered patio, and large 12x10 shed. Treehouse can stay or owner can take down. Features long driveway and side garage. This is a special home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 NE Rosamond Street have any available units?
205 NE Rosamond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 205 NE Rosamond Street have?
Some of 205 NE Rosamond Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 NE Rosamond Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 NE Rosamond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 NE Rosamond Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 NE Rosamond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 205 NE Rosamond Street offer parking?
Yes, 205 NE Rosamond Street offers parking.
Does 205 NE Rosamond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 NE Rosamond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 NE Rosamond Street have a pool?
No, 205 NE Rosamond Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 NE Rosamond Street have accessible units?
No, 205 NE Rosamond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 NE Rosamond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 NE Rosamond Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 NE Rosamond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 NE Rosamond Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary