1817 Colorado Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This home has it all! 4 bedrooms with 2 of them being master bedrooms, 3 full baths with an office that could be 5th bedroom. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, breakfast bar and island. Home features upgraded crown molding, built-ins, surround sound, 2 dining areas, laundry room with folding area and built in cabinets. Master suite features custom built ins in the master closet, recently remodeled shower in 2017. Located on a large cul de sac, close to shopping, eating.