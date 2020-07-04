All apartments in Burleson
1817 Colorado Court

1817 Colorado Court · No Longer Available
Location

1817 Colorado Court, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home has it all! 4 bedrooms with 2 of them being master bedrooms, 3 full baths with an office that could be 5th bedroom. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, breakfast bar and island. Home features upgraded crown molding, built-ins, surround sound, 2 dining areas, laundry room with folding area and built in cabinets. Master suite features custom built ins in the master closet, recently remodeled shower in 2017. Located on a large cul de sac, close to shopping, eating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Colorado Court have any available units?
1817 Colorado Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1817 Colorado Court have?
Some of 1817 Colorado Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Colorado Court currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Colorado Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Colorado Court pet-friendly?
No, 1817 Colorado Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1817 Colorado Court offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Colorado Court offers parking.
Does 1817 Colorado Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Colorado Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Colorado Court have a pool?
No, 1817 Colorado Court does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Colorado Court have accessible units?
No, 1817 Colorado Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Colorado Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 Colorado Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 Colorado Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 Colorado Court does not have units with air conditioning.

