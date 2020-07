Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous John Houston custom home in Shannon Creek. Features include 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large living with beautiful stone fireplace and hand scraped wood floors. Spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Bonus room upstairs with half bath could also be used as a fifth bedroom. Master suite includes huge master bath with garden tub, separate shower, walk in closets and connects to utility room! Fenced yard with large covered porch. Available to move in ASAP!