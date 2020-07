Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and Brand New!!! This 4 bedroom house boasts wood floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Split bedroom design with master offering HUGE closets, deep oval tub and walk in shower. Open concept with kitchen open to living that has windows galore! A must see!!!