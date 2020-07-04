Nice 2 bedroom-2 full bath-one car garage duplex -fenced backyard-close to Walmart and restaurants - full size washer-dryer connections in garage -Pets are case by basis-no large or aggressive breeds - monthly pet fee applies - one pet under 40 pounds only - $40.00 application fee per adult-18 years and older-app fees are NON-REFUNDABLE --DL's and 2 months proof of income required with each submitted application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 144 Meador Lane have any available units?
144 Meador Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 144 Meador Lane have?
Some of 144 Meador Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Meador Lane currently offering any rent specials?
144 Meador Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Meador Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 Meador Lane is pet friendly.
Does 144 Meador Lane offer parking?
Yes, 144 Meador Lane offers parking.
Does 144 Meador Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Meador Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Meador Lane have a pool?
No, 144 Meador Lane does not have a pool.
Does 144 Meador Lane have accessible units?
No, 144 Meador Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Meador Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Meador Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Meador Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Meador Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
