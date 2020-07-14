All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 1424 Amber Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
1424 Amber Ct.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

1424 Amber Ct.

1424 Amber Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1424 Amber Court, Burleson, TX 76028
Wakefield

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1424 Amber Ct. Available 07/26/20 Nice 1 Story Home with Community Pool in Burleson - This 1 story home has a community pool for your family to enjoy in our hot Texas heat. The home features a front formal living and dining combination along with an additional back den. The kitchen is good sized. Yard is fenced. . No inside smoking or housing vouchers. 1 pet max with $500 deposit which is half refundable. App fee is $45 per person. Deposit holds home 2 weeks. Need good rental, income of 3.5x monthly rent and no bad rental in last 5 years. Renters insurance required.

(RLNE2256342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Amber Ct. have any available units?
1424 Amber Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 1424 Amber Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Amber Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Amber Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 Amber Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1424 Amber Ct. offer parking?
No, 1424 Amber Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1424 Amber Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Amber Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Amber Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1424 Amber Ct. has a pool.
Does 1424 Amber Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1424 Amber Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Amber Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Amber Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Amber Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 Amber Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurleson Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary