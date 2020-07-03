1312 Foxglove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely brick and stone home with open concept. Large living room has fireplace for cozy evenings. Kitchen complete with granite counter tops and a walk in pantry is open to the living room for visiting. Spacious media playroom upstairs is perfect for time together or entertaining friends and family. Large backyard with covered patio is great for relaxing with those you love. The HOA includes a pool and two parks in the addition. Refrigerator will stay with home. Home is baby proof, with gates and cabinet closures.