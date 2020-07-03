1300 Gayle Street

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Home In Burleson! 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms! This is a large home with Bedrooms with walk in closets! Ceiling fans, updated fixtures, 2 inch blinds. Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower and HUGE walk in closet plus a sitting area. Split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. Extra large gallery kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counter space plus a cozy breakfast nook and enormous walk in pantry.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.