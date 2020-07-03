All apartments in Burleson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

1300 Gayle Street, Burleson, TX 76028
Wakefield

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Home In Burleson! 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms! This is a large home with Bedrooms with walk in closets! Ceiling fans, updated fixtures, 2 inch blinds. Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower and HUGE walk in closet plus a sitting area. Split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. Extra large gallery kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counter space plus a cozy breakfast nook and enormous walk in pantry.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Gayle Street have any available units?
1300 Gayle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1300 Gayle Street have?
Some of 1300 Gayle Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Gayle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Gayle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Gayle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Gayle Street is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Gayle Street offer parking?
No, 1300 Gayle Street does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Gayle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Gayle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Gayle Street have a pool?
No, 1300 Gayle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Gayle Street have accessible units?
No, 1300 Gayle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Gayle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Gayle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Gayle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 Gayle Street does not have units with air conditioning.

