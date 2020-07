125 Mckinley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

LOOKING FOR A GORGEOUS HOME WITH PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN? THIS IS IT, FEATURING A GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BUILT-IN APPLICANCES, BUTLER'S PANTRY AND A LARGE ISLAND! THIS HOME HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 3 AND HALF BATHS, 3 CAR GARAGE, PLUS STUDY WITH BUILT-INS, PLUS FORMAL DINING, PLUS GAMEROOM, PLUS MEDIA ROOM! THIS EXTERIOR WAS BUILT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH A TOP OF LINE OUTDOOR KITCHEN, PLAY POOL WITH TANNING LEDGE AND WATERFALL! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME STILL HAS ENOUGH YARD FOR KIDS AND ANIMALS TO PLAY!