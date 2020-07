Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS EXECUTIVE HOME ON LARGE Corner Lot! NEWER carpet, paint and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! Two large living areas with raised ceilings. Cooks Delight kitchen overlooks family room with WBFP. Charming Breakfast nook. Newer fixtures. Two inch blinds all windows. Huge backyard with storage shed. Ceiling fans in living area and all bedrooms. Walk to comm park. BISD! Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. BETTER THAN NEW! HURRY!