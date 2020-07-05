12301 Cedar Knoll

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace game room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ONE room available in a GORGEOUS fully furnished 4 bedroom home in the neighborhood, Seven Oaks Burleson Texas! Must be someone that values the place they live in and likes cats. No smoking allowed in the home or on the property! No additional pets allowed. Have your own private room AND private living space in the game room upstairs! Large fenced in yard with a covered patio. Stunning kitchen with white cabinets and a lot of countertop space! Ready for move in December 1st! Can be a short term lease or 12 months.