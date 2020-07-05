All apartments in Burleson
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:44 PM

12301 Cedar Knoll

12301 Cedar Knoll Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12301 Cedar Knoll Dr, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ONE room available in a GORGEOUS fully furnished 4 bedroom home in the neighborhood, Seven Oaks Burleson Texas! Must be someone that values the place they live in and likes cats. No smoking allowed in the home or on the property! No additional pets allowed. Have your own private room AND private living space in the game room upstairs! Large fenced in yard with a covered patio. Stunning kitchen with white cabinets and a lot of countertop space! Ready for move in December 1st! Can be a short term lease or 12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12301 Cedar Knoll have any available units?
12301 Cedar Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 12301 Cedar Knoll have?
Some of 12301 Cedar Knoll's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12301 Cedar Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
12301 Cedar Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12301 Cedar Knoll pet-friendly?
Yes, 12301 Cedar Knoll is pet friendly.
Does 12301 Cedar Knoll offer parking?
Yes, 12301 Cedar Knoll offers parking.
Does 12301 Cedar Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12301 Cedar Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12301 Cedar Knoll have a pool?
No, 12301 Cedar Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 12301 Cedar Knoll have accessible units?
No, 12301 Cedar Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 12301 Cedar Knoll have units with dishwashers?
No, 12301 Cedar Knoll does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12301 Cedar Knoll have units with air conditioning?
No, 12301 Cedar Knoll does not have units with air conditioning.

