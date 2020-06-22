1221 Glenhaven Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

STUNNING HOME in West Bend South! NEWER vinyl wood plank flooring. FRESH PAINT. Quiet cul de sac. Oversized lot with HUGE, lush back yard. Two Living and two dining areas. Nice open floor plan with raised ceilings. Cooks delight kitchen with breakfast bar, built in microwave and charming breakfast nook. Ceiling fans with light kits all bedrooms. Luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings, EXTRA LARGE closet, and elegant master bath. Close to community park, playground and schools. Burleson ISD! Hurry this one will go fast!!