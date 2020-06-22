All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 1221 Glenhaven Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
1221 Glenhaven Court
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:18 AM

1221 Glenhaven Court

1221 Glenhaven Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1221 Glenhaven Ct, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
STUNNING HOME in West Bend South! NEWER vinyl wood plank flooring. FRESH PAINT. Quiet cul de sac. Oversized lot with HUGE, lush back yard. Two Living and two dining areas. Nice open floor plan with raised ceilings. Cooks delight kitchen with breakfast bar, built in microwave and charming breakfast nook. Ceiling fans with light kits all bedrooms. Luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings, EXTRA LARGE closet, and elegant master bath. Close to community park, playground and schools. Burleson ISD! Hurry this one will go fast!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Glenhaven Court have any available units?
1221 Glenhaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1221 Glenhaven Court have?
Some of 1221 Glenhaven Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Glenhaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Glenhaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Glenhaven Court pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Glenhaven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1221 Glenhaven Court offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Glenhaven Court offers parking.
Does 1221 Glenhaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Glenhaven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Glenhaven Court have a pool?
No, 1221 Glenhaven Court does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Glenhaven Court have accessible units?
No, 1221 Glenhaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Glenhaven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Glenhaven Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Glenhaven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Glenhaven Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary