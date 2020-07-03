All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 1205 Gayle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
1205 Gayle Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

1205 Gayle Street

1205 Gayle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1205 Gayle Street, Burleson, TX 76028
Wakefield

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $300 off 1st months rent with a 2 year lease This gorgeous 4/2/2 in the Wakefield subdivision has been updated with brand new neutral paint, new wood like plank flooring in all living areas, new upgraded carpeting in all 4 bedrooms, and light fixtures. 2 living rooms and separate dining area along with gorgeous wood burning fire place in rear living area. The kitchen has been updated with white cabinetry, stunning granite countertops and an under mount sink. With a split floor plan, both the master as well as one of the 3 secondary bedrooms are separate from the others. Access to community pools and parks are included with the rent!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Gayle Street have any available units?
1205 Gayle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1205 Gayle Street have?
Some of 1205 Gayle Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Gayle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Gayle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Gayle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Gayle Street is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Gayle Street offer parking?
No, 1205 Gayle Street does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Gayle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Gayle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Gayle Street have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Gayle Street has a pool.
Does 1205 Gayle Street have accessible units?
No, 1205 Gayle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Gayle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Gayle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Gayle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Gayle Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary