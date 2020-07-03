1205 Gayle Street

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL: $300 off 1st months rent with a 2 year lease This gorgeous 4/2/2 in the Wakefield subdivision has been updated with brand new neutral paint, new wood like plank flooring in all living areas, new upgraded carpeting in all 4 bedrooms, and light fixtures. 2 living rooms and separate dining area along with gorgeous wood burning fire place in rear living area. The kitchen has been updated with white cabinetry, stunning granite countertops and an under mount sink. With a split floor plan, both the master as well as one of the 3 secondary bedrooms are separate from the others. Access to community pools and parks are included with the rent!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.