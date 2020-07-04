120 Redhaw Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Must see beautiful 3-2-2 with 3 car driveway and 11X47 concrete secured RV or boat parking. Nicely painted and boasting gorgeous wood flooring you will love this home. Dual, separate sinks in the master bath with two walk-in closets. Roomy second and third bedrooms, one with a walk-in and one with built in cabinets. The dining room is oversized and has built-in cabinets and a 11' buffet! The living room has a WBFP and those beautiful wood floors. Enjoy the outdoors from the enclosed and climate controlled 11X28 back porch or sit out on the covered 12X15 patio. This home even comes with a 10X12 shop with electricity. Don't miss this home.