Burleson, TX
120 Redhaw Court
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:03 PM

120 Redhaw Court

120 Redhaw Court · No Longer Available
Location

120 Redhaw Court, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see beautiful 3-2-2 with 3 car driveway and 11X47 concrete secured RV or boat parking. Nicely painted and boasting gorgeous wood flooring you will love this home. Dual, separate sinks in the master bath with two walk-in closets. Roomy second and third bedrooms, one with a walk-in and one with built in cabinets. The dining room is oversized and has built-in cabinets and a 11' buffet! The living room has a WBFP and those beautiful wood floors. Enjoy the outdoors from the enclosed and climate controlled 11X28 back porch or sit out on the covered 12X15 patio. This home even comes with a 10X12 shop with electricity. Don't miss this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

