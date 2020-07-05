1140 Foxglove Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Bathroom and kitchen updates coming soon.



This open concept 3-2-2 home, built in 2014, is nestled in a beautiful new and growing Mistletoe Hills neighborhood. Centennial park and Judy Hajek elementary school are just a 5 min. walk. Residents have key access to a private neighborhood swimming pool and easy access to I-35 and Burleson shopping.

Stainless Steel appliances

Microwave included

sprinkler system

2 car garage w opener

Laundry room

landscaped front yard

large fenced back yard with pergola.

Card access HOA swimming pool

HOA ensures a maintained and attractive neighborhood.

Pets to be approved by landlord



Come join the lifestyle of Mistletoe Hills and all the beauty and amenities we have to offer.

