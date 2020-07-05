All apartments in Burleson
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:25 AM

1140 Foxglove Ln

1140 Foxglove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Foxglove Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Foxglove - Property Id: 146671

**Bathroom and kitchen updates coming soon.

This open concept 3-2-2 home, built in 2014, is nestled in a beautiful new and growing Mistletoe Hills neighborhood. Centennial park and Judy Hajek elementary school are just a 5 min. walk. Residents have key access to a private neighborhood swimming pool and easy access to I-35 and Burleson shopping.
Stainless Steel appliances
Microwave included
sprinkler system
2 car garage w opener
Laundry room
landscaped front yard
large fenced back yard with pergola.
Card access HOA swimming pool
HOA ensures a maintained and attractive neighborhood.
Pets to be approved by landlord

Come join the lifestyle of Mistletoe Hills and all the beauty and amenities we have to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146671p
Property Id 146671

(RLNE5119932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Foxglove Ln have any available units?
1140 Foxglove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1140 Foxglove Ln have?
Some of 1140 Foxglove Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Foxglove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Foxglove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Foxglove Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 Foxglove Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1140 Foxglove Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Foxglove Ln offers parking.
Does 1140 Foxglove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 Foxglove Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Foxglove Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1140 Foxglove Ln has a pool.
Does 1140 Foxglove Ln have accessible units?
No, 1140 Foxglove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Foxglove Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 Foxglove Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Foxglove Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 Foxglove Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

