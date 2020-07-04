112 Ranchway Drive

Amenities

Stunning home on 1.7 acres in Willow Creek Ranch. Home has 3 car garage & stamped concrete driveway. Gorgeous foyer with marble floors. Formal living & dining with wood flooring & picture windows. Open-concept great room has dual sided wood-burning fireplace, soaring ceilings, built-in shelving, grand staircase & wall of windows that showcases the huge sparkling pond. Large kitchen with granite countertops, 5-burner gas range & breakfast bar. Breakfast room has built-in desk & french doors to the covered patio. Oversized master bedroom with spa-like en-suite complete with dual sinks, jetted tub & shower with 2 showerheads. Gameroom upstairs. Balcony to take in the amazing Texas sunsets. This is the one.