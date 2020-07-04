All apartments in Burleson
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:11 AM

112 Ranchway Drive

112 Ranchway Dr · No Longer Available
Location

112 Ranchway Dr, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning home on 1.7 acres in Willow Creek Ranch. Home has 3 car garage & stamped concrete driveway. Gorgeous foyer with marble floors. Formal living & dining with wood flooring & picture windows. Open-concept great room has dual sided wood-burning fireplace, soaring ceilings, built-in shelving, grand staircase & wall of windows that showcases the huge sparkling pond. Large kitchen with granite countertops, 5-burner gas range & breakfast bar. Breakfast room has built-in desk & french doors to the covered patio. Oversized master bedroom with spa-like en-suite complete with dual sinks, jetted tub & shower with 2 showerheads. Gameroom upstairs. Balcony to take in the amazing Texas sunsets. This is the one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Ranchway Drive have any available units?
112 Ranchway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 112 Ranchway Drive have?
Some of 112 Ranchway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Ranchway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 Ranchway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Ranchway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 112 Ranchway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 112 Ranchway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 112 Ranchway Drive offers parking.
Does 112 Ranchway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Ranchway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Ranchway Drive have a pool?
No, 112 Ranchway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 112 Ranchway Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 Ranchway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Ranchway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Ranchway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Ranchway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Ranchway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

