Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:30 PM

10606 County Road 1020

10606 County Road 1020 · No Longer Available
Location

10606 County Road 1020, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dogs allowed
all utils included
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/16/20 THE TINY HOUSE - Property Id: 267754

Tiny House For Rent
$850 Monthly All Bills Paid
$850 Deposit
Should be available for showings Second week of May (Maybe Sooner)
Max occupancy 2 people
One small pet under 15lbs May be considered with non-refundable deposit and monthly pet fee.
Message to get in the wait list, this will not last long!
Located out in the country, lots of privacy!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267754
Property Id 267754

(RLNE5731298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10606 County Road 1020 have any available units?
10606 County Road 1020 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 10606 County Road 1020 have?
Some of 10606 County Road 1020's amenities include dogs allowed, all utils included, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10606 County Road 1020 currently offering any rent specials?
10606 County Road 1020 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10606 County Road 1020 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10606 County Road 1020 is pet friendly.
Does 10606 County Road 1020 offer parking?
No, 10606 County Road 1020 does not offer parking.
Does 10606 County Road 1020 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10606 County Road 1020 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10606 County Road 1020 have a pool?
No, 10606 County Road 1020 does not have a pool.
Does 10606 County Road 1020 have accessible units?
No, 10606 County Road 1020 does not have accessible units.
Does 10606 County Road 1020 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10606 County Road 1020 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10606 County Road 1020 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10606 County Road 1020 does not have units with air conditioning.

