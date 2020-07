Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Oak Valley! Master has his and her closets, separate shower and tub, and dual sinks. 4th bedroom or second master has attached bathroom. Fireplace in living room and ceramic tile throughout. Walk outside to the peaceful backyard with a covered porch, deck and greenbelt on 2 sides!