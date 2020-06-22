All apartments in Burleson
1023 Irene Street
1023 Irene Street

1023 Irene St · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Irene St, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just redone. New carpet and flooring! Freshly painted. Awesomely beautiful! Large living room with WBFP and entrance to side yard. Pretty step saver kitchen with laundry at the end of the room. Nice size bedrooms. Come make this your home today! We do all paperwork.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Irene Street have any available units?
1023 Irene Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1023 Irene Street have?
Some of 1023 Irene Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Irene Street currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Irene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Irene Street pet-friendly?
No, 1023 Irene Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1023 Irene Street offer parking?
Yes, 1023 Irene Street offers parking.
Does 1023 Irene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 Irene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Irene Street have a pool?
No, 1023 Irene Street does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Irene Street have accessible units?
No, 1023 Irene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Irene Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 Irene Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 Irene Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 Irene Street does not have units with air conditioning.

