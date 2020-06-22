Just redone. New carpet and flooring! Freshly painted. Awesomely beautiful! Large living room with WBFP and entrance to side yard. Pretty step saver kitchen with laundry at the end of the room. Nice size bedrooms. Come make this your home today! We do all paperwork.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1023 Irene Street have?
Some of 1023 Irene Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
