1098 Giberson Wy

Amenities
Beautiful 3/2 1650 (sqft) brick house with 2 car garage and big fenced back yard. Open concept space with large living room and dining area. Granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, washer / dryer, tile and carpet. HOA park and pool access. Small pets with deposit are accepted.
