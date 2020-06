Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Check out the floor plan! Best layout - only a few in the neighborhood w/ private entrances and it's all located in Buda on a cul-de-sac w/in mins from Downtown Buda and all it has to offer. Stained concrete flooring throughout. Granite countertops. 3BD / 2BA, High Ceilings. Private Backyard w/ patio w/ privacy fence that backs to land. 2 Car garage. Don't miss your chance to rent a Brand new home.