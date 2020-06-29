332 Wincliff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this beautiful home with luxury finishes in Buda. Open kitchen with upgrades galore! Luxurious Black Fusion Granite sourced from Brazil, freshly redone cabinetry (Aug 2019), and upgraded light fixtures. Spacious restroom with custom tile surrounds. Fresh interior paint (May 2019). Large front and back patio and no rear neighbors! This is a must see! Instantly tour and unlock this home every day of the week from 8am to 8pm, no appointment necessary. Every Abodewell home comes with a 30-day buy back guarantee. Terms and conditions apply.