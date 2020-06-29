All apartments in Buda
Find more places like 332 Wincliff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buda, TX
/
332 Wincliff Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:16 AM

332 Wincliff Drive

332 Wincliff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

332 Wincliff Drive, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this beautiful home with luxury finishes in Buda. Open kitchen with upgrades galore! Luxurious Black Fusion Granite sourced from Brazil, freshly redone cabinetry (Aug 2019), and upgraded light fixtures. Spacious restroom with custom tile surrounds. Fresh interior paint (May 2019). Large front and back patio and no rear neighbors! This is a must see! Instantly tour and unlock this home every day of the week from 8am to 8pm, no appointment necessary. Every Abodewell home comes with a 30-day buy back guarantee. Terms and conditions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Wincliff Drive have any available units?
332 Wincliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 332 Wincliff Drive have?
Some of 332 Wincliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Wincliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
332 Wincliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Wincliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 332 Wincliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buda.
Does 332 Wincliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 332 Wincliff Drive offers parking.
Does 332 Wincliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Wincliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Wincliff Drive have a pool?
No, 332 Wincliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 332 Wincliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 332 Wincliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Wincliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 Wincliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Wincliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Wincliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr
Buda, TX 78610

Similar Pages

Buda 1 BedroomsBuda 2 Bedrooms
Buda Apartments with GymBuda Pet Friendly Places
Buda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TX
Bulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas