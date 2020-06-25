272 Feathergrass

Amenities

***Available April 1- Current Resident Looking to Sublet...No Deposit!!***



VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/siMD-9PtP60



Single-story 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home in Green Meadows. Open floor plan, lovely kitchen with black-on-black appliances, GAS stove top, side-by-side fridge freezer with ice maker and filtered water dispenser. Washer/Dryer included. Large master bedroom, bathroom, and walk-in closet. Enjoy the beautiful morning sunrise from your covered back patio! Two car garage with remote/automatic garage door opener. Come see this beautiful Buda home! Apply online at www.havenpointpm.com