Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:53 PM

266 Emerald Green Trl

266 Emerald Green Trl · No Longer Available
Location

266 Emerald Green Trl, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this beautiful, brand new, two-story home. Spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom plus multipurpose room! Granite counters, stainless appliances, sprinkler system, water softener, garage door opener with your 2 car garage! Massive private backyard! Come make Emerald Green Trail your new home!

Tour Video: https://youtu.be/SafzRVzlTpE

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage / Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Stonefield
YEAR BUILT: 2019

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Brand new build! Be the first tenant!
- Washer and Dryer included as courtesy!
- Massive Yard!
- Multipurpose room on second floor!
- Water softener!
- Corner Lot!
- Open concept floor plan!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Emerald Green Trl have any available units?
266 Emerald Green Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 266 Emerald Green Trl have?
Some of 266 Emerald Green Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Emerald Green Trl currently offering any rent specials?
266 Emerald Green Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Emerald Green Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 Emerald Green Trl is pet friendly.
Does 266 Emerald Green Trl offer parking?
Yes, 266 Emerald Green Trl offers parking.
Does 266 Emerald Green Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 Emerald Green Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Emerald Green Trl have a pool?
No, 266 Emerald Green Trl does not have a pool.
Does 266 Emerald Green Trl have accessible units?
No, 266 Emerald Green Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Emerald Green Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 Emerald Green Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 266 Emerald Green Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 Emerald Green Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

