266 Emerald Green Trl

Amenities
Be the first to live in this beautiful, brand new, two-story home. Spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom plus multipurpose room! Granite counters, stainless appliances, sprinkler system, water softener, garage door opener with your 2 car garage! Massive private backyard! Come make Emerald Green Trail your new home!
Tour Video: https://youtu.be/SafzRVzlTpE
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage / Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Stonefield
YEAR BUILT: 2019
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Brand new build! Be the first tenant!
- Washer and Dryer included as courtesy!
- Massive Yard!
- Multipurpose room on second floor!
- Water softener!
- Corner Lot!
- Open concept floor plan!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **