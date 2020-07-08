266 Emerald Green Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Be the first to live in this beautiful, brand new, two-story home. Spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom plus multipurpose room! Granite counters, stainless appliances, sprinkler system, water softener, garage door opener with your 2 car garage! Massive private backyard! Come make Emerald Green Trail your new home!



Tour Video: https://youtu.be/SafzRVzlTpE



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: House

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage / Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Stonefield

YEAR BUILT: 2019



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Brand new build! Be the first tenant!

- Washer and Dryer included as courtesy!

- Massive Yard!

- Multipurpose room on second floor!

- Water softener!

- Corner Lot!

- Open concept floor plan!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **