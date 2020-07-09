All apartments in Buda
Find more places like 215 Joanne Loop A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buda, TX
/
215 Joanne Loop A
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

215 Joanne Loop A

215 Joanne Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

215 Joanne Loop, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
215 Joanne Loop A Available 06/01/20 GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX LOCATED IN BUDA, TEXAS! - Gorgeous duplex features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car front entry garage with private fenced backyard. Spacious family and dining area, 11-foot ceilings in living room, 10-foot ceilings in master bedroom, polished stained concrete flooring, granite counter-tops, stainless kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, 42" upper kitchen cabinets, with tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, separate pantry. Rear covered patio is perfect for entertaining. Year Built 2019. Quick access to 1-35, close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5770301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Joanne Loop A have any available units?
215 Joanne Loop A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 215 Joanne Loop A have?
Some of 215 Joanne Loop A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Joanne Loop A currently offering any rent specials?
215 Joanne Loop A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Joanne Loop A pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Joanne Loop A is pet friendly.
Does 215 Joanne Loop A offer parking?
Yes, 215 Joanne Loop A offers parking.
Does 215 Joanne Loop A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Joanne Loop A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Joanne Loop A have a pool?
No, 215 Joanne Loop A does not have a pool.
Does 215 Joanne Loop A have accessible units?
No, 215 Joanne Loop A does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Joanne Loop A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Joanne Loop A has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Joanne Loop A have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Joanne Loop A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr
Buda, TX 78610

Similar Pages

Buda 1 BedroomsBuda 2 BedroomsBuda Apartments with Gym
Buda Pet Friendly PlacesBuda Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TX
Bulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas