215 Joanne Loop A Available 06/01/20 GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX LOCATED IN BUDA, TEXAS! - Gorgeous duplex features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car front entry garage with private fenced backyard. Spacious family and dining area, 11-foot ceilings in living room, 10-foot ceilings in master bedroom, polished stained concrete flooring, granite counter-tops, stainless kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, 42" upper kitchen cabinets, with tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, separate pantry. Rear covered patio is perfect for entertaining. Year Built 2019. Quick access to 1-35, close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5770301)