Buda, TX
1694 Oyster Creek Dr
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

1694 Oyster Creek Dr

1694 Oyster Creek · No Longer Available
Location

1694 Oyster Creek, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
4bedroom /3bathroom, office/study fully furnished - Property Id: 160276

House for rent have 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom and office room, fully furnished, living room, big upgraded full kitchen, dinning room, the master bedroom has separate shower with big bathtub and large closet, every room has fan, closet and TV. dressers and beds. All furniture and appliances is included. Required background and credit check and 1 month deposit and 1 month advance and also minimum 1 year contract. $2,900/month
If you have great credit score not required a deposit.

This house is in the New and very nice neighborhood with amenities park, basketball court and swimming pool. mile away in downtown Buda and 15 miles from downtown Austin 10 mile and Kyle and 16 mile in San Marcos, very nice school district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160276
Property Id 160276

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5450406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1694 Oyster Creek Dr have any available units?
1694 Oyster Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 1694 Oyster Creek Dr have?
Some of 1694 Oyster Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1694 Oyster Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1694 Oyster Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1694 Oyster Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1694 Oyster Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buda.
Does 1694 Oyster Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 1694 Oyster Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1694 Oyster Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1694 Oyster Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1694 Oyster Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1694 Oyster Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 1694 Oyster Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1694 Oyster Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1694 Oyster Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1694 Oyster Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1694 Oyster Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1694 Oyster Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

