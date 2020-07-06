1694 Oyster Creek Dr

Amenities

4bedroom /3bathroom, office/study fully furnished - Property Id: 160276



House for rent have 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom and office room, fully furnished, living room, big upgraded full kitchen, dinning room, the master bedroom has separate shower with big bathtub and large closet, every room has fan, closet and TV. dressers and beds. All furniture and appliances is included. Required background and credit check and 1 month deposit and 1 month advance and also minimum 1 year contract. $2,900/month

If you have great credit score not required a deposit.



This house is in the New and very nice neighborhood with amenities park, basketball court and swimming pool. mile away in downtown Buda and 15 miles from downtown Austin 10 mile and Kyle and 16 mile in San Marcos, very nice school district.

No Dogs Allowed



