Buda, TX
1352 Clark Brothers Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:26 PM

1352 Clark Brothers Drive

1352 Clark Brothers Drive
Location

1352 Clark Brothers Drive, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Well Maintained Two Story on Corner Lot - Nestled in western Buda is this recently built two story corner lot home. The gorgeous floor plan includes California Kitchen, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Master Suite with Sitting Area & Walk-in Closet, Game Room & MORE! Garlic Creek has onsite amenities, including community pool, tennis, basketball, clubhouse, picnic area & splash pad.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Hays ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE1999978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 Clark Brothers Drive have any available units?
1352 Clark Brothers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 1352 Clark Brothers Drive have?
Some of 1352 Clark Brothers Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 Clark Brothers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1352 Clark Brothers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 Clark Brothers Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1352 Clark Brothers Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1352 Clark Brothers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1352 Clark Brothers Drive offers parking.
Does 1352 Clark Brothers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1352 Clark Brothers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 Clark Brothers Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1352 Clark Brothers Drive has a pool.
Does 1352 Clark Brothers Drive have accessible units?
No, 1352 Clark Brothers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 Clark Brothers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1352 Clark Brothers Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1352 Clark Brothers Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1352 Clark Brothers Drive has units with air conditioning.

