1352 Clark Brothers Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Well Maintained Two Story on Corner Lot - Nestled in western Buda is this recently built two story corner lot home. The gorgeous floor plan includes California Kitchen, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Master Suite with Sitting Area & Walk-in Closet, Game Room & MORE! Garlic Creek has onsite amenities, including community pool, tennis, basketball, clubhouse, picnic area & splash pad.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Hays ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



