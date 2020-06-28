All apartments in Buda
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

113 Crescent Dr.

113 Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

113 Crescent Drive, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
113 Crescent Dr. Available 10/07/19 Great home available in Bradfield Village behind Cabellas! - Great home in Bradfield Village behind Cabellas. * FORMER MODEL HOME IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES ** SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME. FIREPLACE, PERGO HARDWOOD & CERAMIC TILE in LIVING AREAS, WALK IN CLOSETS, CEILING FANS, MICROWAVE, 2 INCH WOODEN BLINDS, PATIO, IRRIGATION SYSTEM. CERAMIC TILE INSTALLED IN BOTH BATHROOMS. CARPET IN BEDROOMS. NEW INTERIOR PAINT! Home is on a large cul de sac with pond at the end of the street for peaceful strolls!! $10 per pet PET RENT. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE2612174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Crescent Dr. have any available units?
113 Crescent Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 113 Crescent Dr. have?
Some of 113 Crescent Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Crescent Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
113 Crescent Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Crescent Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Crescent Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 113 Crescent Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 113 Crescent Dr. offers parking.
Does 113 Crescent Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Crescent Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Crescent Dr. have a pool?
No, 113 Crescent Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 113 Crescent Dr. have accessible units?
No, 113 Crescent Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Crescent Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Crescent Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Crescent Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Crescent Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
