Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
16712 Pocono Dr
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16712 Pocono Dr
16712 Pocono Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
16712 Pocono Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Village of Brushy Creek
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3br/2ba house for rent in popular Brushy Creek. Close to 35/45/520, in Brushy Creek MUD. Great schools. 2 secondary bedrooms just freshly painted. Private deck in the back, good size flat yard.
(RLNE5352000)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16712 Pocono Dr have any available units?
16712 Pocono Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Brushy Creek, TX
.
What amenities does 16712 Pocono Dr have?
Some of 16712 Pocono Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16712 Pocono Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16712 Pocono Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16712 Pocono Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16712 Pocono Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16712 Pocono Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16712 Pocono Dr offers parking.
Does 16712 Pocono Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16712 Pocono Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16712 Pocono Dr have a pool?
No, 16712 Pocono Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16712 Pocono Dr have accessible units?
No, 16712 Pocono Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16712 Pocono Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16712 Pocono Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16712 Pocono Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16712 Pocono Dr has units with air conditioning.
