Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Boerne, TX

Finding an apartment in Boerne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
36 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
34 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$829
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$883
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1119 sqft
Amenities include community Wi-Fi, covered parking, a pool and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature laundry hookups, separate dining areas and spacious closets. Just off I-10.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
150 Medical Drive
150 Medical Drive, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a gorgeous apartment with an open-concept.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
411 W San Antonio Ave
411 West San Antonio Avenue, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
816 sqft
800 sqft Quaint and Charming Cottageon the creek! 3 bed 1 bath home , wood floors , updated kitchen with Stackable washer and dryer, stainless steel refrigerator , range and microwave all new as of Feb 2020, new windows as of Feb 2020 , this home

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
217 Horse Hill
217 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3179 sqft
This custom built home is a surprise from the minute you open the front door. Design features include beautiful stone floors throughout the gorgeous open concept living spaces with 10 foot ceilings and walls of windows everywhere.
Results within 5 miles of Boerne
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27221 NICHOLS PASS
27221 Nichols Pass, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3101 sqft
27221 NICHOLS PASS Available 07/15/20 GREAT HOME @ BOERNE, TX - BEAUTIFULL HOME! built on 2018, 4/2.5/2 +study /office, Family room/game room upstairs/ Master bedroom downstairs/ great cover patio on the back/ Carpeting, Ceramic Tile, Wood.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
129 Tapatio Dr E
129 Tapatio Drive East, Kendall County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
VERY, VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOWNHOME COMPLETELY FURNISHED. AMAZING VIEWS! GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL PARKING. TAPATIO RESORT HAS GOLF, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS WITH MEMBERSHIP PACKAGES.
Results within 10 miles of Boerne
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Dominion
19 Units Available
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
23 Units Available
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1419 sqft
A selection of one, two and three bedrooms. Amenities include granite countertops, faux wood blinds, ceramic tile bathrooms, custom cabinetry, a state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
48 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
5 Units Available
The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include a gym, poolside cabanas, and a Starbucks coffee bar. The one- to three-bedroom apartment home interiors feature wood floors, granite countertops and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to TX-1604 Loop and Interstate 10.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Crownridge of Texas
26 Units Available
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
29 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25914 Mission Bluff
25914 Mission Bluff, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2685 sqft
25914 Mission Bluff Available 07/03/20 - (RLNE5848988)

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8350 PINEY WOOD RUN
8350 Piney Wood Run, Cross Mountain, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2999 sqft
Please submit lease application(s) and fee(s) to Keller Williams Realty HTG @ 2338 N. Loop 1604 W. Ste 120, SATX 78248. $50 application fee per adult over 18, no personal checks or cash. Make money order to Frank Bailey.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
19414 Babcock Road
19414 Babcock Road, Cross Mountain, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,325
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom, One Bath This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Boerne, TX

Finding an apartment in Boerne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

