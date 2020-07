Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS - EVERGREEN STREET! THIS HOME HAS BEEN TRANSFORMED INTO A BEAUTIFUL, TRANQUIL, BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED HIDE-A-WAY RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF BOERNE! EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO JUST MOVE IN AND BEGIN TO ENJOY ALL IT HAS TO OFFER. STARTING WITH THE AMAZING 18 X 22 DECK/PATIO. ENJOY THE PHOTOS. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT. AT LEAST 30 MIN NOTICE. THANK YOU.