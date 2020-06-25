All apartments in Boerne
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:25 AM

310 E Bandera Rd

310 East Bandera Road · No Longer Available
Location

310 East Bandera Road, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3/2/2 in Oak Park Addition-sought after area. House has only showers no baths -baths have been remodeled all counter tops are granite in bath & kitchen-recent sink, range, microwave & refrigerator- new tile in kitchen area - recently surfaced garage - paint interior and some exterior plus recent metal roof added - recent fence, mailbox, chandeliers and plantation shutters - covered porch front & back with bricked patio in back-recent landscaping & fruit trees in place-large yard-will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 E Bandera Rd have any available units?
310 E Bandera Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 310 E Bandera Rd have?
Some of 310 E Bandera Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 E Bandera Rd currently offering any rent specials?
310 E Bandera Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 E Bandera Rd pet-friendly?
No, 310 E Bandera Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 310 E Bandera Rd offer parking?
Yes, 310 E Bandera Rd offers parking.
Does 310 E Bandera Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 E Bandera Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 E Bandera Rd have a pool?
No, 310 E Bandera Rd does not have a pool.
Does 310 E Bandera Rd have accessible units?
No, 310 E Bandera Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 310 E Bandera Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 E Bandera Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 E Bandera Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 E Bandera Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
