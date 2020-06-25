310 E Bandera Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3/2/2 in Oak Park Addition-sought after area. House has only showers no baths -baths have been remodeled all counter tops are granite in bath & kitchen-recent sink, range, microwave & refrigerator- new tile in kitchen area - recently surfaced garage - paint interior and some exterior plus recent metal roof added - recent fence, mailbox, chandeliers and plantation shutters - covered porch front & back with bricked patio in back-recent landscaping & fruit trees in place-large yard-will not last long!