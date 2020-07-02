219 North Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charm and nostalgia are found throughout this home. Enjoy a time gone by, as you sit on your front porch and wave at the neighbors. Vintage knotty-pine walls and hardwood floors greet you as you enter the large living area. Cozy kitchen with original cabinets and stain-glassed window evoke memories from days gone by. Set up your table in the dining room off of the kitchen or have a grand table in the living room. Pedestal sinks, white and black tile, and bead board can be found in the bathrooms that continue the vintage styling. Bedrooms are large, with plenty of room for cute little sitting areas or a home office space. The over-sized back yard is shaded with lovely heritage oak trees and is a peaceful retreat for backyard barbeques.