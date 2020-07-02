All apartments in Boerne
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:06 AM

219 North Street

219 North Street · No Longer Available
Location

219 North Street, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charm and nostalgia are found throughout this home. Enjoy a time gone by, as you sit on your front porch and wave at the neighbors. Vintage knotty-pine walls and hardwood floors greet you as you enter the large living area. Cozy kitchen with original cabinets and stain-glassed window evoke memories from days gone by. Set up your table in the dining room off of the kitchen or have a grand table in the living room. Pedestal sinks, white and black tile, and bead board can be found in the bathrooms that continue the vintage styling. Bedrooms are large, with plenty of room for cute little sitting areas or a home office space. The over-sized back yard is shaded with lovely heritage oak trees and is a peaceful retreat for backyard barbeques.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 North Street have any available units?
219 North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 219 North Street have?
Some of 219 North Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 North Street pet-friendly?
No, 219 North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 219 North Street offer parking?
Yes, 219 North Street offers parking.
Does 219 North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 North Street have a pool?
No, 219 North Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 North Street have accessible units?
No, 219 North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 North Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 North Street does not have units with air conditioning.

