All apartments in Boerne
Find more places like 208 ASPEN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
208 ASPEN DR
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM

208 ASPEN DR

208 Aspen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boerne
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

208 Aspen Drive, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

garage
game room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Welcome Home to this "Former Model in Champion Heights! 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 baths on a nice private lot! Master down with large master bath, dual closets and vanities. Bay window makes the room very large! Study Downstairs as well. Kitchen is large with dining area open to the Family room. 4 large bedrooms up with large closets and plenty of space. Huge Game Room as central play area. 2 full baths perfectly arranged for the 4 bedrooms. Great backyard! Furniture is negotiable. $3200 furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 ASPEN DR have any available units?
208 ASPEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 208 ASPEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
208 ASPEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 ASPEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 208 ASPEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 208 ASPEN DR offer parking?
Yes, 208 ASPEN DR offers parking.
Does 208 ASPEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 ASPEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 ASPEN DR have a pool?
No, 208 ASPEN DR does not have a pool.
Does 208 ASPEN DR have accessible units?
No, 208 ASPEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 208 ASPEN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 ASPEN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 ASPEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 ASPEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road
Boerne, TX 78006
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr
Boerne, TX 78006
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W
Boerne, TX 78006

Similar Pages

Boerne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBoerne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Boerne Apartments with BalconiesBoerne Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Boerne Dog Friendly ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TX
Fredericksburg, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University