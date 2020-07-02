208 ASPEN DR

Amenities

Welcome Home to this "Former Model in Champion Heights! 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 baths on a nice private lot! Master down with large master bath, dual closets and vanities. Bay window makes the room very large! Study Downstairs as well. Kitchen is large with dining area open to the Family room. 4 large bedrooms up with large closets and plenty of space. Huge Game Room as central play area. 2 full baths perfectly arranged for the 4 bedrooms. Great backyard! Furniture is negotiable. $3200 furnished