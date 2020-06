Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, right around the corner from fantastic Kendall Elementary and Boerne Middle School. Nice quiet neighborhood, minutes from Downtown Boerne, and short 12 minute drive to the RIM Shopping Center in San Antonio. Classic Crown Molding and Wainscoting in Master Bath, Covered Patio in the backyard with great shade. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with Dark Espresso Cabinets. Don't pass up the opportunity on this great rental, it's going to go quick.