Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful, unique 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in the much desired Trails of Herff Ranch neighborhood! Home offers 2 living areas downstairs and a bonus/game room upstairs, open kitchen with beautiful cabinets and accent back splash, separate coffee bar area, wood floors, a lot of windows that provide natural light. HOA has pool and playground area as well as many walking/biking trails. Within walking distance to elementary school. Refrigerator, washer & dryer provided.