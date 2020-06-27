FOR SALE OR LEASE!!!..Great 3 bedroom plus study! 2 Living Areas. Beautiful open floor plan home quick access to I10.! New AC put in 2019 Huge Open kitchen with tons of cabinets and granite counter tops. Staiinless steel appliances. 1st floor is all tile and wood flooring. refrig-washer/dryer-stove- tile in wet areas---fireplace with remote------ all windows have 2' blinds-all bdrms have ceiling fans--first floor study---2nd living upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 126 Hampton Bend have any available units?
126 Hampton Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 126 Hampton Bend have?
Some of 126 Hampton Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Hampton Bend currently offering any rent specials?
126 Hampton Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.