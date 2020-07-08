All apartments in Boerne
120 SADDLE HORN

120 Saddle Horn · No Longer Available
Location

120 Saddle Horn, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in the Trails of Herff Ranch neighborhood. Upon entry you're greeted with an impressive entry way flanked with a white baluster stairway and spacious living area. The kitchen boasts new granite countertops, lovely white cabinets, lots of cabinet space, stainless stainless steel appliances (new refrigerator to be installed) and a built in desk area. Enjoy a well laid out floor plan with new wood flooring. All nicely sized bedrooms are located upstairs with the master bedroom comfortably separated from the rest. Ample windows allows for a light & airy comfort. Ceiling fans with light fixtures throughout. Close to quaint restaurants, boutiques, shopping, and downtown Boerne! ***Make ready cleaning and lightbulb replacement will be done***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 SADDLE HORN have any available units?
120 SADDLE HORN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 120 SADDLE HORN have?
Some of 120 SADDLE HORN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 SADDLE HORN currently offering any rent specials?
120 SADDLE HORN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 SADDLE HORN pet-friendly?
No, 120 SADDLE HORN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 120 SADDLE HORN offer parking?
Yes, 120 SADDLE HORN offers parking.
Does 120 SADDLE HORN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 SADDLE HORN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 SADDLE HORN have a pool?
No, 120 SADDLE HORN does not have a pool.
Does 120 SADDLE HORN have accessible units?
No, 120 SADDLE HORN does not have accessible units.
Does 120 SADDLE HORN have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 SADDLE HORN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 SADDLE HORN have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 SADDLE HORN does not have units with air conditioning.

