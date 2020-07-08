120 SADDLE HORN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in the Trails of Herff Ranch neighborhood. Upon entry you're greeted with an impressive entry way flanked with a white baluster stairway and spacious living area. The kitchen boasts new granite countertops, lovely white cabinets, lots of cabinet space, stainless stainless steel appliances (new refrigerator to be installed) and a built in desk area. Enjoy a well laid out floor plan with new wood flooring. All nicely sized bedrooms are located upstairs with the master bedroom comfortably separated from the rest. Ample windows allows for a light & airy comfort. Ceiling fans with light fixtures throughout. Close to quaint restaurants, boutiques, shopping, and downtown Boerne! ***Make ready cleaning and lightbulb replacement will be done***