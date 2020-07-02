All apartments in Boerne
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:08 AM

120 Rocky Path

120 Rocky Path · No Longer Available
Location

120 Rocky Path, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home was built to accommodate a large family with plenty of storage space in all bedrooms and spacious laundry room, This 2 story gem has all bedrooms on the second floor with exception of the 5th bed/office with a closet on the first floor. Kitchen was designed to entertain with an open concept approach to breakfast-kitchen-living room area with a gorgeous all granite center island, convection oven, gas stove, butler's bar and walk-in pantry. The fire place adds an additional cozy touch during the holidays. The neighborhood is the all American family oriented place to raise a family in the best school district outside of San Antonio city limits. Easy access to shopping at La Cantera, living in this community offers the small town feel without compromising the amenities of city living. Shows to approved applicants only after June 9th, 2020, home will be available for move-in on June 13th, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Rocky Path have any available units?
120 Rocky Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 120 Rocky Path have?
Some of 120 Rocky Path's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Rocky Path currently offering any rent specials?
120 Rocky Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Rocky Path pet-friendly?
No, 120 Rocky Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 120 Rocky Path offer parking?
Yes, 120 Rocky Path offers parking.
Does 120 Rocky Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Rocky Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Rocky Path have a pool?
No, 120 Rocky Path does not have a pool.
Does 120 Rocky Path have accessible units?
No, 120 Rocky Path does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Rocky Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Rocky Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Rocky Path have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Rocky Path has units with air conditioning.
