120 Rocky Path

This beautiful home was built to accommodate a large family with plenty of storage space in all bedrooms and spacious laundry room, This 2 story gem has all bedrooms on the second floor with exception of the 5th bed/office with a closet on the first floor. Kitchen was designed to entertain with an open concept approach to breakfast-kitchen-living room area with a gorgeous all granite center island, convection oven, gas stove, butler's bar and walk-in pantry. The fire place adds an additional cozy touch during the holidays. The neighborhood is the all American family oriented place to raise a family in the best school district outside of San Antonio city limits. Easy access to shopping at La Cantera, living in this community offers the small town feel without compromising the amenities of city living. Shows to approved applicants only after June 9th, 2020, home will be available for move-in on June 13th, 2020.