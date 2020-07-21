105 Cactus Flower

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Boerne. 2 living areas included,1st downstairs, 2nd is loft style upstairs, breakfast area & formal dining. Beautiful modern kitchen with center island, SS appliances, granite counter tops, coffee bar, flat cook top & built-in double ovens. Hard tile and carpet flooring throughout the home. Custom features include sprinkler system, surround system & installed curtains for downstairs windows. Ceiling fans will be installed in living and master bedroom. Spacious master bedroom w/ master bath that includes double vanity, separate tub and shower and a huge walk in closet. Home is complete with privately fenced yard, covered patio and ground fire place perfect for entertaining! 3 pet limit and no breed restrictions! Community amenities include sparking pool, basket ball court, fitness area, & children's playground. Easy access to Cibilo Creek greenbelt located across the street. Available Move in date is October 1st! $25 / month discount if 18 month lease is signed. Please email leasing@darwinhomes.com to schedule a viewing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.