All apartments in Boerne
Find more places like 105 Cactus Flower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
105 Cactus Flower
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:03 PM

105 Cactus Flower

105 Cactus Flower · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boerne
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

105 Cactus Flower, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Boerne. 2 living areas included,1st downstairs, 2nd is loft style upstairs, breakfast area & formal dining. Beautiful modern kitchen with center island, SS appliances, granite counter tops, coffee bar, flat cook top & built-in double ovens. Hard tile and carpet flooring throughout the home. Custom features include sprinkler system, surround system & installed curtains for downstairs windows. Ceiling fans will be installed in living and master bedroom. Spacious master bedroom w/ master bath that includes double vanity, separate tub and shower and a huge walk in closet. Home is complete with privately fenced yard, covered patio and ground fire place perfect for entertaining! 3 pet limit and no breed restrictions! Community amenities include sparking pool, basket ball court, fitness area, & children's playground. Easy access to Cibilo Creek greenbelt located across the street. Available Move in date is October 1st! $25 / month discount if 18 month lease is signed. Please email leasing@darwinhomes.com to schedule a viewing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Cactus Flower have any available units?
105 Cactus Flower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 105 Cactus Flower have?
Some of 105 Cactus Flower's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Cactus Flower currently offering any rent specials?
105 Cactus Flower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Cactus Flower pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Cactus Flower is pet friendly.
Does 105 Cactus Flower offer parking?
Yes, 105 Cactus Flower offers parking.
Does 105 Cactus Flower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Cactus Flower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Cactus Flower have a pool?
Yes, 105 Cactus Flower has a pool.
Does 105 Cactus Flower have accessible units?
No, 105 Cactus Flower does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Cactus Flower have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Cactus Flower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Cactus Flower have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Cactus Flower does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woodland
150 Medical Dr
Boerne, TX 78006
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road
Boerne, TX 78006
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W
Boerne, TX 78006

Similar Pages

Boerne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBoerne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Boerne Apartments with BalconiesBoerne Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Boerne Dog Friendly ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TX
Fredericksburg, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University