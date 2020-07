Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8714 Elkhorn Knl Available 12/03/19 Boerne Area / Napa Oaks Subdivision - Move in Ready NOW, this amazing 2 story home offers 4 large bedrooms with master bedroom down, 2 eating areas, 2 living areas, and more. The kitchen boast open floor plan and lots of counter top space. Easy access to IH10 and straight shot to La Cantera, the Rim or downtown Boerne. Boerne ISD makes this a perfect rental.



