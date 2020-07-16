All apartments in Bexar County
8606 NAPA LNDG
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 AM

8606 NAPA LNDG

8606 Napa Landing · (210) 392-2745
Location

8606 Napa Landing, Bexar County, TX 78015

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3919 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
game room
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Come home to comfort! Away from the turmoil of traffic. This Mike Hollaway built home is one of their most popular 4 bedroom plans with private study, large game room upstairs which can double as the media room. Over 3,919 SF of living area. All bedrooms are down. Generous covered patio is perfect for summer barbecues with bluff views that allow you to see for miles. Community pool is just around the corner and perfect for the kids meeting new friends. Minutes to IH 10 and easy drive to the shops, restaurants @The Rim, La Cantera Mall, downtown Boerne & Boerne Schools. **note photo of pool is the neighborhood community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8606 NAPA LNDG have any available units?
8606 NAPA LNDG has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8606 NAPA LNDG have?
Some of 8606 NAPA LNDG's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8606 NAPA LNDG currently offering any rent specials?
8606 NAPA LNDG is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8606 NAPA LNDG pet-friendly?
No, 8606 NAPA LNDG is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 8606 NAPA LNDG offer parking?
Yes, 8606 NAPA LNDG offers parking.
Does 8606 NAPA LNDG have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8606 NAPA LNDG does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8606 NAPA LNDG have a pool?
Yes, 8606 NAPA LNDG has a pool.
Does 8606 NAPA LNDG have accessible units?
No, 8606 NAPA LNDG does not have accessible units.
Does 8606 NAPA LNDG have units with dishwashers?
No, 8606 NAPA LNDG does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8606 NAPA LNDG have units with air conditioning?
No, 8606 NAPA LNDG does not have units with air conditioning.
