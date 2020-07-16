8606 NAPA LNDG

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Come home to comfort! Away from the turmoil of traffic. This Mike Hollaway built home is one of their most popular 4 bedroom plans with private study, large game room upstairs which can double as the media room. Over 3,919 SF of living area. All bedrooms are down. Generous covered patio is perfect for summer barbecues with bluff views that allow you to see for miles. Community pool is just around the corner and perfect for the kids meeting new friends. Minutes to IH 10 and easy drive to the shops, restaurants @The Rim, La Cantera Mall, downtown Boerne & Boerne Schools. **note photo of pool is the neighborhood community pool.